Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: The women’s game in cricket is now close to the tipping point It is different to the men's game, so comparisons are trite and irrelevant BL PREMIUM

To any dedicated cricket follower, and certainly followers of the women’s game, the notion that many South Africans might have been watching Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp and Mignon du Preez for the first time on Sunday would be horrifying. All three, and more players beside them, are established stars on the global stage.

For several years now there has been speculation on the “tipping point” for the women’s game in SA. It has already arrived in Australia where the Women’s Big Bash League prospers as a standalone event and in England where the home side beat India to win the World Cup in front of a sold-out Lord’s.