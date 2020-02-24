CLAIRE BISSEKER: Cyril Ramaphosa is on the right track with youth unemployment
The government is listening to the experts on how to better prepare young people for the job market
24 February 2020 - 14:20
It’s easy to be cynical about the state of the nation address (Sona) and the government’s inability to deliver on the many promises it contains. And we should be, but the danger is that one overlooks signs of real progress, like President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the youth unemployment crisis.
I’m not talking about the 1% “top slice” that will be shaved off every department’s budget — unless Ramaphosa intends to use the resultant R20bn to extend the employment tax incentive (ETI). This youth wage subsidy is one of the few interventions that has actually increased youth employment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now