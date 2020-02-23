Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: SA still waiting in the shade for change as race-based fixes fail BL PREMIUM

Research on what South Africans think about classifying apartheid as a crime against humanity shows that over the years the numbers have remained within a bracket that suggests an overwhelming majority have no problem with placing our immediate past in this damning category.

Research since 2003 as part of the SA Reconciliation Barometer survey published by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) put the percentage of South Africans who agree that apartheid was a crime against humanity between a high of 87.8% (2006) and a low of 76.4% (2013).