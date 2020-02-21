STREET DOGS: Economy is not meanness
21 February 2020 - 05:04
From the ‘Art of Making Money’ by PT Barnum (1880)
There are men who think that economy consists in saving cheese-parings and candle-ends, in cutting off two pence from the laundress’ bill and doing all sorts of little, mean, things. Economy is not meanness. The misfortune is, also, that this class of persons let their economy apply in only one direction. They fancy they are so wonderfully economical in saving a half-penny where they ought to spend two pence, that they think they can afford to squander in other directions.
