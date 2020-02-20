KEVIN MCCALLUM: Selfie-hunting sports journos get short shrift
It is their way of telling you they are doing their jobs. Proof they are doing what they get paid to do
20 February 2020 - 15:48
The chief football writer from the Independent of London tweeted this week of an unusual and necessary fight against one of the great scourges of modern sports journalism.
“Beautiful scenes in Dortmund mixed zone as their stern media officer takes the names of selfie-hunting ‘journalists’ and she assures them they won’t be accredited again,” wrote Miguel Delaney after the Dortmund-PSG match.
