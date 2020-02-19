STREET DOGS: Don’t let it get personal
19 February 2020 - 05:05
From Tyro Capital Management 2019 Annual Commentary:
Don’t let it get personal. Managers who are dogmatic and eschew securities outside of an overly rigid definition of their style inevitably form emotional and psychological issues as they underperform ("The people making money right now are hacks! This will end badly! These companies are fads!") or outperform ("I showed those fools! No-one listened to me and now they are getting what they deserve!").
