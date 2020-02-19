Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: When parties choose parochial myopia over the big picture The DA slips into the same racialism trap as its political rivals BL PREMIUM

Sometimes it is hard not to think that the EFF has a sleeper cell in every political party of any consequence in SA. Take the now much commented-on opinion provided by FW de Klerk that apartheid was not a crime against humanity (an opinion for which he has subsequently apologised). That view is plainly wrong. Unequivocally so in law.

What’s more, it’s obnoxious and utterly graceless, lacking in the most basic empathy and compassion. After almost 26 years into a democratic SA, you might imagine this was an issue on which all responsible (and even irresponsible) political actors might agree.