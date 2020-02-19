Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A guide to misreporting on the DA False moral equivalence, anonymous but always senior sources, clickbait headlines — count the ways to diss the DA under the cover of reporting BL PREMIUM

There are a number of significant prejudices hardwired into much reporting and commentary on the DA.

That is odd. If you wanted to give the DA a hard time, there is no shortage of actual evidence to that effect. Far less, of course, than the ANC chaos machine produces but enough to, at least, negate hyperbole and misrepresentation.