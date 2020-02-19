BRYAN ROSTRON: Derrick McBride refused to be groomed for mediocrity
Freedom fighter and the father of Robert did not compromise his principles, whatever the cost to his personal comfort
19 February 2020 - 15:00
The official funeral of Derrick McBride, father of Robert McBride, two weeks ago is emblematic of much of our recent history and the endemic amnesia on all sides. Though flags were flown at half-mast throughout KwaZulu-Natal, most of the conventional eulogies politely defied the wise epigram: “A live-wire in life, let us not say dull things about him in death.”
The saga of McBride Snr doesn’t easily fit the by now clichéd mould, so it’s all the more worth recording.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now