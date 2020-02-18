Opinion / Columnists MNINAWA NTLOKO: Fifa lets racism sore fester Football body is mute after attack on FC Porto player Moussa Marega who substituted himself after chants BL PREMIUM

World football governing body Fifa moves with breathtaking speed and efficiency when there’s the slightest threat to its profit margin, and it usually goes to great lengths to make an example of those who pose a danger to the bottom line.

Punishment is swift and the folks in Zurich, Switzerland, usually administer it with the precision of an incensed black mamba.