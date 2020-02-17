Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: How to get blown up by a bomb marked ‘stay away’ The Loony Tunes episodes after the state of the nation address are a roaring success for the 5% party and a farce for the DA BL PREMIUM

There’s political theatre. There’s farce. And then there is the episode of Loony Tunes currently being broadcast to an astonished nation.

Critics of the EFF decried its performance at last week’s state of the nation address (Sona) as either cynical theatre or offensive farce. I call it a roaring success. Trapping the ANC into siding with FW de Klerk, just days after he had denied that apartheid was a crime against humanity, was a masterstroke, not only confirming the deepest beliefs of its base but also guaranteeing the sort of media coverage that makes everyone forget the EFF is supported by 5% of voting-age South Africans.