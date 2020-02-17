Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Accept you are not in control and try not to care too much There is always something to fear in the markets, so make sure your investments don’t keep you awake BL PREMIUM

When it comes to the stock market you never know what’s going to turn out to be really important until it’s too late. Larry Hite might have explained it best when he said: “Life is nothing more than a series of bets, and bets are really nothing more than questions and their answers. There is no real difference between ‘should I take another hit on this blackjack hand?’ and ‘should I get out of the way of that speeding and widely careening bus?’

“Each share two universal truths: a set of probabilities of potential outcomes and the singular account that takes place. Every day we place hundreds if not thousands of bets — large and small, some seemingly well considered and others made without a second thought.