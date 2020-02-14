Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Digital propaganda defeats consensus BL PREMIUM

From Sean Illing at Vox:

We live in a media ecosystem that overwhelms people with information. Some of that information is accurate, some of it is bogus, and much of it is intentionally misleading. The result is a polity that has increasingly given up on finding out the truth. This is partly why an earth-shattering historical event like a president’s impeachment did very little to move public opinion.