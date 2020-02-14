Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Do only ‘Insight Executives’ know how to run stadiums? BL PREMIUM

On Tuesday, two days after the Pink Day match had rocked the Wanderers stadium, a release arrived out of the blue. It was passed on to the greater cricketing community from Central Gauteng Cricket via Cricket SA.

It was headlined: “Flying The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Flag.” It was a detailed missive about the nine skydivers who had landed on the Wanderers pitch during the break. It told us of the type of plane they used (called the “Angel Atlas”, it is “a converted Kudu Airforce plane of which there are only nine left in the world”), the careers of the jumpers or divers, and how many jumps they had done.