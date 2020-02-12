PETER BRUCE: Que Sona, Sona, what will be will be
It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s team that is preventing reform, not the old Zuma crowd
12 February 2020 - 17:53
I can’t wait to not watch the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night. I can’t bear the prospect of listening to President Cyril Ramaphosa skirt around the obvious again. I know why he does it. I even sympathise with why he may have to do it. But I don’t have to listen to it.
Nor do you. We’ll know Ramaphosa’s making actual progress when minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe actually licenses a new independent power producer or allows a company generating power for itself to actually release it onto the grid. Until then it is all rubbish.
