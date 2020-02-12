Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: An idiot’s guide to state capture BL PREMIUM

Most of us start cooking by the book, but experienced chefs don’t need a recipe to bake a cake. They make the best cakes because they stray, just a little bit, with this ingredient or that texture or temperature. Once their tricks are known they write a book or host a show. We all want the taste!

So it shouldn’t surprise us when the first “State Capture 101” template is released as a book. I expect the book launch could be before the next state of the nation address. The show is already out — just watch a selection of our live reporting TV channels for the next episode. We already have a well developed route from rags to riches for the conscious-free unscrupulous among us. Easy-peasy, it goes like this ...