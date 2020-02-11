STREET DOGS: Mungerisms for good investing
11 February 2020 - 05:05
Charlie Munger on what it takes to be a good investor:
"It is remarkable how much of a long-term advantage people have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent."
