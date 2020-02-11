SIFISO SKENJANA: GDP too gross to catch well-being
Even IMF luminaries agree the measure is a poor indicator of progress and social development
11 February 2020 - 13:48
The state of the nation address is generally an opportunity for the president to spell out the economic and social development plan for the country and take stock on progress made over the last year.
The monitoring and evaluation framework for public service details 12 key outcomes against which progress will be measured and benchmarked. These include quality basic education, long healthy lives for citizens, personal safety, decent employment through inclusive growth, and a skilled and capable workforce.
