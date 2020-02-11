CHRIS GILMOUR: Value investing is a lonely business
Patient followers of this approach must tough it out on their investment approach even in worsening bad times
11 February 2020 - 18:50
While I was walking the dog on Sunday, a gentleman recognised me and asked what my next column was about. I said I would look at the mindset of value investing. He was a supporter of this approach, but also pointed out how some value funds simply refuse to turn, no matter what, and languish at rock bottom for way beyond the normal long-term investment horizon.
In theory at least, value investing is a simple concept. Perform your analysis; discover shares that appear to be undervalued; and hold them until they become fully valued. In practice, it is often much more difficult, as the general market direction often confounds the cleverest of analysts.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now