MICHEL PIREU: Get better insight into market patterns by expanding your horizons

There’s the story of a sociologist, an economist and a political theorist attending a lecture by a renowned professor. After the presentation, the economist raved about the lecture. He thought it was great, except for the segments dealing with economics. The sociologist was similarly enthusiastic, but with a reservation. He felt the lecturer knew too little about sociology. The political theorist also enjoyed the lecture except for the fact that he felt the professor lacked political savvy.

The point being that they were impressed with what the professor had to say except for that which lay within their specific area of expertise.