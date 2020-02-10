Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Mentorship is a two-way street to growth Entrepreneurship has times of loneliness and frustration, but having a mentor to turn to can be life-changing BL PREMIUM

“Yesterday, I had a really frustrating day, things weren’t stacking up. I phoned my mentor and he put it all in perspective — it was incredible to have him as a support system to call on.”

Being an entrepreneur is lonely. When things are just not going the way you want them to, to whom can you turn to bounce things off and share things with? That is where having a mentor helps.