MICHAEL MORRIS: It takes courage to call out race nationalism in choice of judges Judge Azhar Cachalia says the Judicial Service Commission does not pay enough attention to competence in the appointment process

Sometimes, being confronted by alarming truths can be reassuring. If something is seriously the matter, knowing that it’s properly understood and thoroughly explained is an essential step towards solving it.

A clear, if unnerving, case in point is the publication on Politicsweb last week of the observations of Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge Azhar Cachalia at a Helen Suzman Foundation roundtable in December on the independence and accountability of the judiciary.