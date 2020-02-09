Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Stormers and Sharks feed off Bok World Cup triumph BL PREMIUM

When it comes to laying down a marker for the year against SA’s greatest rivals, national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus could not have asked for a better start to the post-World Cup Super Rugby season.

The Super Rugby picture tends to come into definition slowly, as you’d expect in an 18-week league phase. But if there has been anything revelatory in the opening fortnight it has come in the form of a reminder to those of us who were unaware or who had forgotten that it is not just SA teams that have lost players to the northern hemisphere or to retirement.