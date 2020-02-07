Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Love all for Roger Federer’s SA mission The global tennis star is in the country to visit a school supported by his foundation BL PREMIUM

Unless he has since managed to sneak into the country another time, the last time Roger Federer was in SA was in February 2013. His reasons were, as for his current visit, philanthropic.

It was a short stop to visit one of the schools supported by the Roger Federer Foundation. The school is in Limpopo. In 2013 Federer celebrated the 10th anniversary of his foundation, which began with a project in the Eastern Cape.