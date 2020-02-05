PETER BRUCE: Contests in the DA a sign of possible renewal
Leadership and policy debates mean the party is reflecting on its appeal
05 February 2020 - 17:40
People write off the DA but the party, hammered and embarrassed in the general election last year and in subsequent by-elections, is entering a period of reflection and contestation that may well strengthen it.
It is easy to dismiss the DA as a party for whites, and there are thousands of people on social and conventional media who do. It is fashionable to mock it, and since the dramatic departures of former leader Mmusi Maimane and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba late last year it is assumed the DA’s interest in black voters has now basically come to an end.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now