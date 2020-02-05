Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Contests in the DA a sign of possible renewal Leadership and policy debates mean the party is reflecting on its appeal BL PREMIUM

People write off the DA but the party, hammered and embarrassed in the general election last year and in subsequent by-elections, is entering a period of reflection and contestation that may well strengthen it.

It is easy to dismiss the DA as a party for whites, and there are thousands of people on social and conventional media who do. It is fashionable to mock it, and since the dramatic departures of former leader Mmusi Maimane and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba late last year it is assumed the DA’s interest in black voters has now basically come to an end.