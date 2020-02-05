Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: New approach needed to get Prasa and other entities back on track Boards, business rescues and new bigwigs have failed to turn around our sinking institutions BL PREMIUM

Almost five years ago, the office of the public protector released an investigation report on Prasa called “Derailed”. The 319-page tome articulated a litany of governance, operational and strategic failures at the entity tasked with the responsibility of ferrying commuters across the country. It also identified key individuals — from the executive management to the board of directors and service providers — who individually and collectively had a lot to account for.

The importance of Prasa and its related entities in a country where the vagaries of apartheid’s spatial planning continue to condemn the working masses to a daily life of strife cannot be overemphasised. Much more than the state’s perennially underperforming aviation assets, the country’s railway infrastructure ought to enable those few of us who have managed to get a foot onto the fragile economic ladder to manage the costs of accessing the workplace.