JOHN COCKAYNE: Finally, websites to help golfers tee off Two new sites make booking travel, accommodation and related needs accessible even to oldies

Modern golfers, even those from much earlier vintages, need no longer rely on a travel agent when planning a golf trip — all they need to do is turn to the internet.

However, going online, even if you are from the app and social-media generation, can be daunting.