JOHN COCKAYNE: Almost a decade later, SA golf languishes in Major doldrums

Southern Africa is increasingly becoming a water-scarce region and drought alerts are an unwelcome and increasingly frequent occurrence. Are SA’s golfers facing another sort of drought, as it is now approaching a decade since any one of the country’s golfers annexed one of the sport’s most coveted prizes — the US Masters, USPGA, US Open or The Open Championship?

The second decade of the 21st century began very brightly for SA’s professional golfers. Louis Oosthuizen broke his duck in the Majors and captured The Open Championship. This was with a controlled display of precision golf at St Andrews that led to a victory by seven shots, a winning margin that has only been bettered by Tiger Woods since 1913.