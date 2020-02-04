JOHN COCKAYNE: Almost a decade later, SA golf languishes in Major doldrums
04 February 2020 - 17:45
Southern Africa is increasingly becoming a water-scarce region and drought alerts are an unwelcome and increasingly frequent occurrence. Are SA’s golfers facing another sort of drought, as it is now approaching a decade since any one of the country’s golfers annexed one of the sport’s most coveted prizes — the US Masters, USPGA, US Open or The Open Championship?
The second decade of the 21st century began very brightly for SA’s professional golfers. Louis Oosthuizen broke his duck in the Majors and captured The Open Championship. This was with a controlled display of precision golf at St Andrews that led to a victory by seven shots, a winning margin that has only been bettered by Tiger Woods since 1913.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.