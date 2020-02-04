CHRIS GILMOUR: Hudaco ripe for the picking and for itself to pick
Bellwether stock has been managed well, has an attractive PE ratio and access to leverage
04 February 2020 - 17:40
With its results largely dependent on how well or poorly the local economy is performing, Hudaco is often seen as an economic bellwether stock.
So for the group to have demonstrated small, positive earnings growth for the year to November 2019 in such challenging times speaks volumes about its resilience and highly disciplined management.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.