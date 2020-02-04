Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Hudaco ripe for the picking and for itself to pick Bellwether stock has been managed well, has an attractive PE ratio and access to leverage BL PREMIUM

With its results largely dependent on how well or poorly the local economy is performing, Hudaco is often seen as an economic bellwether stock.

So for the group to have demonstrated small, positive earnings growth for the year to November 2019 in such challenging times speaks volumes about its resilience and highly disciplined management.