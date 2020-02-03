TOM EATON: FW’s choice: surrender with perks or nuke his own cities
De Klerk could do what Ramaphosa cannot: pass the buck of an SA destroyed by apartheid
03 February 2020 - 17:57
As SA noted the 30th anniversary of FW de Klerk’s momentous speech, a couple of inevitable thinkpieces asked a curious question: why can’t Cyril Ramaphosa make the kind of tough decisions De Klerk made, putting the needs of the country before the positions and egos of party hardliners?
I understand why people might lunge for this extremely tenuous historical parallel. The politics of SA feel so utterly exhausted that encouraging the incremental improvement of existing systems feels naive. Voluntary regime change of the sort De Klerk initiated seems like a much more sensible approach.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.