TOM EATON: FW's choice: surrender with perks or nuke his own cities De Klerk could do what Ramaphosa cannot: pass the buck of an SA destroyed by apartheid

As SA noted the 30th anniversary of FW de Klerk’s momentous speech, a couple of inevitable thinkpieces asked a curious question: why can’t Cyril Ramaphosa make the kind of tough decisions De Klerk made, putting the needs of the country before the positions and egos of party hardliners?

I understand why people might lunge for this extremely tenuous historical parallel. The politics of SA feel so utterly exhausted that encouraging the incremental improvement of existing systems feels naive. Voluntary regime change of the sort De Klerk initiated seems like a much more sensible approach.