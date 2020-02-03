Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Seven tips to help you stay on top of your investing game A very fundamental rule is the ancient wisdom from Socrates — ‘know thyself’ — find out what works best for you BL PREMIUM

What can you be certain about when it comes to investing? Unfortunately, the only answer to that question is “nothing”. Not a single thing? No. Not one. Should you dare to think otherwise it could cost you everything.

Most traders fail. Buy and hold doesn’t always work. A great deal of advice is useless.