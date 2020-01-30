Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Gold high on uncertainty Global concern about coronavirus boosts precious metal as a safe haven BL PREMIUM

The Chinese love gold. The precious metal has historically traded at a premium to global prices close to the lunar new year, a peak season for retail demand in China. This year, the world’s biggest gold consumer has been too busy battling a deadly coronavirus outbreak to keep with tradition.

However, this is more than offset by increased demand from global investors spurred by fears of the same virus.