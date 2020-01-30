KEVIN MCCALLUM: About time rugby’s emerging nations ... er, emerged
Some nations, can you believe it, have been emerging for over 100 years
30 January 2020 - 16:12
World Rugby sent out a missive on Thursday, headlined: “Commitment to explore a global competition model.”
The commitment, World Rugby says, is to find a way of “delivering a meaningful and sustainable competition model for unions outside of the Rugby Championship and Six Nations”.
