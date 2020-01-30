ANTHONY BUTLER: Lindiwe Sisulu fumbles up and down the ladder to the top
At age 65, she is unlikely to become president, but another option may be on the cards
30 January 2020 - 14:45
Human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is the closest thing to a celebrity politician in today’s ANC. But her high profile exposes her to more intense scrutiny than less famous ministers.
In recent weeks she has come under fire for her appointment of former spy boss Mo Shaik and former prosecuting authority head Menzi Simelane to her ministerial staff. This controversy came hot on the heels of her decision last November to elevate former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to the chair of the interim board of the social housing regulatory authority.
