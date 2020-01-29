Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille and the DA’s Daniel Friedman problem A comedian turns into a news editor — or a politician turns into a social media phenomenon. Neither makes for good politics BL PREMIUM

The thing about the now-suspended Daniel Friedman is that he is a comedian. More to the point, he continued to be a comedian while the online news editor for The Citizen.

Now, from first principles, that was a recipe for disaster. News editors need to be seen as fair and impartial, as should be the news they produce. Comedians provoke through being extreme, sarcastic and morally indignant.