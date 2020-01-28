FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Boris Johnson plans to make Brexit taboo
Prime minister to ban the word Brexit from 10 Downing Street but will have harder time curtailing damage it could cause
28 January 2020 - 16:55
From Friday, the B-word is to be banned in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s edict is a wheeze to stop this year being dominated by Brexit. Many Brits wish the taboo could be enforced far beyond government circles. Businesses and their investors are itching to break out of a tedious holding pattern.
They should be more confident, say some hedge fund managers. Investors worry too much about a possible no-deal Brexit, they argue. There are indeed some opportunities. But for the most part, Brexit uncertainty cannot be shrugged off so easily.
