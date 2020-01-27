THE LEX COLUMN: It’s still baby steps for septuagenarian AI
The stampede of money into start-ups has receded
27 January 2020 - 11:18
About 70 years after its inception, artificial intelligence is booming. No self-respecting CEO fails to mention it when discussing strategy, and investors have poured $83bn into AI start-ups since 2014. It has not got them very far.
Poster child for AI’s underwhelming addition to the lot of humankind is IBM Watson, a diagnostic tool launched with buckets of hype and promise in 2011. It combined an encyclopedic knowledge of diseases with natural language understanding, but stumbled in a mothballed $62m cancer project with MD Anderson Cancer Center.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.