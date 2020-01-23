Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: Can SA bypass the elite blocking renewal? Will the highly transformed SA elite act in the general interest and encourage the invigorating forces of meritocratic competition for resources and customers? BL PREMIUM

Consistent growth in incomes and output over decades eliminates poverty. Such growth is accompanied by growing tax revenues that are easily collected, without much disturbance to the engines of growth. These can be redistributed in cash and kind to provide a high measure of security for all citizens.

Growth provides the means to fight crime, protect borders, provide roads, sewers and vaccinations, which are of equal value to all. It is regrettable that the benefits of growth are not better appreciated and more popular. Continued success can never be taken for granted.