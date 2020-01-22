Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Two risk factors of best performers BL PREMIUM

What do the best-performing hedge funds do differently?

A study by Alessandra Canepa, María de la O Gonzáles and Frank Skinner on hedge funds operating from 2001 to 2012, found that top performers took on less risk leading up to the 2008 financial crisis compared to "mediocre" performers, which appeared to "react rather than anticipate future economic events".