KHAYA SITHOLE: Nationalisation is simply not in question in Reserve Bank debate
22 January 2020 - 15:05
Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual ANC January 8 statement under the theme “unity, socio-economic renewal and nation-building”. The unity theme echoes the message he has been preaching to his party since he was elected its president.
The need for unity in the ANC is primarily a result of the fragmentation into factions that reached its zenith in 2017, when divergent views on policy and governance matters came to a head at the national conference. Such divergence transcended policy issues and translated into the eventual choice of who would best champion those policies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.