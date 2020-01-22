Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Nationalisation is simply not in question in Reserve Bank debate BL PREMIUM

Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual ANC January 8 statement under the theme “unity, socio-economic renewal and nation-building”. The unity theme echoes the message he has been preaching to his party since he was elected its president.

The need for unity in the ANC is primarily a result of the fragmentation into factions that reached its zenith in 2017, when divergent views on policy and governance matters came to a head at the national conference. Such divergence transcended policy issues and translated into the eventual choice of who would best champion those policies.