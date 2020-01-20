Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Fightback mob’s goal is to pick the spoils clean Those seeking to transform SA do not want to govern; they simply want to empty it BL PREMIUM

What sort of person dreams of ruling over a heap of ash? It’s a question I find myself asking every time I read about the so-called fightback campaign and its ongoing attempts to push Cyril Ramaphosa out of office. Because it is odd, isn’t it?

I mean, if you are the sort of person who lies awake at night, sweatily listening to your squeaking ceiling fan, now and then glancing at the gently glowing pate of your Msholozi night light as you fantasise about taking over a country, surely you imagine something a bit less ashy? Surely, if you’re going to dedicate your waking hours to ousting a president, your payoff is to rule a place that resembles your imperial ambitions rather than one that resembles a dumpster full of burning nappies?