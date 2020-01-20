Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Du Plessis refuses to Faf about finger-pointing The worst thing a leader can do is pull the plug mid-series and say: ‘Sorry boys, I am out. I’ve had enough’ BL PREMIUM

Faf du Plessis has every reason to feel bewildered at the notion that he is arrogant or selfish — he is neither. In fact, far from clinging to the captaincy out of personal interest or gain, he is remaining in charge for much the same reasons the captain of a ship or aeroplane does — for the safety and well-being of its passengers.

All of his lieutenants and senior officers have disembarked at earlier destinations and, had the captain accepted a variety of lucrative offers to join them, he would have left his vessel dangerously close to a rocky shoreline.