NEIL MANTHORP: Du Plessis refuses to Faf about finger-pointing
The worst thing a leader can do is pull the plug mid-series and say: ‘Sorry boys, I am out. I’ve had enough’
20 January 2020 - 18:15
Faf du Plessis has every reason to feel bewildered at the notion that he is arrogant or selfish — he is neither. In fact, far from clinging to the captaincy out of personal interest or gain, he is remaining in charge for much the same reasons the captain of a ship or aeroplane does — for the safety and well-being of its passengers.
All of his lieutenants and senior officers have disembarked at earlier destinations and, had the captain accepted a variety of lucrative offers to join them, he would have left his vessel dangerously close to a rocky shoreline.
