MICHEL PIREU: If history teaches investors one thing, it's stay the distance There are valuable lessons to be learnt from 2019, and the most important is to ride out short-term market fluctuations

“The main lesson you should have learnt from 2019 is that you should plan for the worst, hope for the best and enjoy today,” says Ron Haik, senior financial adviser and regional manager at Nicola Wealth. “To balance all three is imperative.”

Other lessons from 2019 that are worth keeping in mind at the start of this year: