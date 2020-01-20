LUKANYO MNYANDA: Rate cut fails to move market and rand, but takes economists by surprise
In a survey, most economists forecast that the Reserve Bank would leave rates unchanged
20 January 2020 - 16:17
Something rather odd happened in the wake of the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to cut interest rates and inject much-needed stimulus for a struggling economy.
Surveys before Thursday’s call by the monetary policy committee (MPC) indicated that the Bank, with half an eye on February’s budget and Moody’s Investors Service’s ratings review about a month later, would keep policy unchanged.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.