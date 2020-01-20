Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is Lesetja Kganyago a bad communicator or do banks hire bad forecasters? Seeing that there were such compelling arguments for a cut, how was it that so many economists failed to see it coming? BL PREMIUM

Something rather odd happened in the wake of the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to cut interest rates and inject much-needed stimulus for a struggling economy.

Surveys before Thursday’s call by the monetary policy committee (MPC) indicated that the Bank, with half an eye on February’s budget and Moody’s Investors Service’s ratings review about a month later, would keep policy unchanged.