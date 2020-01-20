CAROL PATON: ‘Thuma mina’ and the woes directors face at SOEs
20 January 2020 - 17:23
It has been a torrid week for those who answered the call of “thuma mina” (“send me”) and agreed to serve as directors on the boards of SA’s troubled state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
In the two years since Cyril Ramaphosa became president of SA, serving on a board of an SOE has got no better. While the worst crooks are off the boards and mostly out of management too, it has not become any easier to exercise fiduciary responsibilities in the public sector environment.
