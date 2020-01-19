LUKANYO MNYANDA: Domestic detractors risk undoing Tito Mboweni’s Davos message
Divided ANC is unlikely to agree on wage bill plan before the February budget
19 January 2020 - 16:02
Without the benefit of scientific analysis I can’t say for sure that Tito Mboweni’s pre-Davos media presentation generated more headlines than the one hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa a year ago.
Perhaps it’s an indication of the changed environment. More likely it was just Mboweni being himself. He was on form, and as straightforward as always.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.