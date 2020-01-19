Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Domestic detractors risk undoing Tito Mboweni’s Davos message Divided ANC is unlikely to agree on wage bill plan before the February budget BL PREMIUM

Without the benefit of scientific analysis I can’t say for sure that Tito Mboweni’s pre-Davos media presentation generated more headlines than the one hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa a year ago.

Perhaps it’s an indication of the changed environment. More likely it was just Mboweni being himself. He was on form, and as straightforward as always.