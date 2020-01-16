Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: It was 20 years ago the bookies taught Hansie how to play BL PREMIUM

Twenty years ago on January 18 2000, England beat SA in a truncated two-day Test at SuperSport Park. It was a match in which Hansie Cronje, the captain of SA, persuaded Nasser Hussain, the captain of England, to engineer a run chase on the final day of a contest that had lost the three middle days to rain.

A generous declaration and the forfeit of two innings followed. England won by two wickets having chased down 248. When Cronje agreed to such a low chase, Hussain felt it was too good to be true.