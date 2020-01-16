KEVIN MCCALLUM: It was 20 years ago the bookies taught Hansie how to play
16 January 2020 - 17:20
Twenty years ago on January 18 2000, England beat SA in a truncated two-day Test at SuperSport Park. It was a match in which Hansie Cronje, the captain of SA, persuaded Nasser Hussain, the captain of England, to engineer a run chase on the final day of a contest that had lost the three middle days to rain.
A generous declaration and the forfeit of two innings followed. England won by two wickets having chased down 248. When Cronje agreed to such a low chase, Hussain felt it was too good to be true.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.