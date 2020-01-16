Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Waiting for Gwede ... for light, for action BL PREMIUM

In a moment of absolute crisis at the country’s ailing power utility, the best proposal some political leaders can come up with is to place Eskom under the watch of the department of mineral resources & energy and its minister, Gwede Mantashe.

The knives are once again out for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and this time it is not only coming from the EFF or the so-called fightback brigade. There are calls for Gordhan to be removed based on his handling of the situation at Eskom and his political and leadership style.