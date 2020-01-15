Opinion / Columnists SIMON BARBER: Let the people police political ads, not Facebook The social media company is not qualified to undertake a job not meant to be outsourced BL PREMIUM

Facebook is taking flak for refusing to police the political ads it sells for truthfulness. That’s absurd. And how effective are those ads, anyway?

I’m no fan of the platform. It’s aesthetically unpleasing. More importantly, it has had a lot to do with the destruction of local newspapers. And I’m leery of what David Courtwright has called “limbic capitalism” that preys on our propensity to addiction.